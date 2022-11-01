Does Bob Dylan really run on Dunkin?

Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images

Over his storied career, Bob Dylan has been inspired by many things — but who knew two of those things were coffee and Munchkins?

On the dedication page of the legendary singer/songwriter’s new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, Dylan offers a “special thanks” to “all the crew at Dunkin’ Donuts.” The Boston Globe reports that Dylan’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, has confirmed images of the page that have been circulating are legit, telling the paper, “The line ‘all the crew at Dunkin’ Donuts’ appears on the dedication page. We can offer no further insight.”

According to The Globe, the book has been in the works since 2010. The paper speculates that’s why the 81-year-old artist referred to the chain as Dunkin’ Donuts and not as its current name, Dunkin’, which it adopted in 2018.

The Globe also notes that Dylan primarily lives in Malibu, California, when he’s not on the road, and there are a number of Dunkin’ locations nearby. And, The Globe notes, “Dylan spends much of the year on tour, where he has presumably sampled Dunkin’ brews around the globe (of which there are many).”

But like so many other facts about Bob Dylan, the details of his Dunkin’ order — black coffee? A dozen Munchkins? Pumpkin Spice cold brew? — will remain a mystery for now.

