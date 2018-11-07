Does Hollywood Have Any New Ideas?

The “Shrek” franchise is being rebooted, along with its spin-off “Puss in Boots”. The producer behind the “Despicable Me” franchise is overseeing both. He’s developing new storylines, but he wants to keep the voice cast from the original movies, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Antonio Banderas. Nothing is official yet. Even with the same cast, it would be a “reboot.”  There were four “Shrek” movies, which were released between 2001 and 2010. There’s been talk of a 5th-for years, but it never happened.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s Time To Start Looking For Your Ugly Christmas Sweater! Dog Catches The Bus To Follow Owner To Work Behold: Wine Wands Can Playing Tetris Help Ease Your Mind? Yes, People Magazine! I Agree! Idris Elba IS The Sexiest Man Alive! Did You Vote Yet?! Do It! And Then Check Out These Great Voting Day Freeeebies!
Comments