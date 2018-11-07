Does Hollywood Have Any New Ideas?

The “Shrek” franchise is being rebooted, along with its spin-off “Puss in Boots”. The producer behind the “Despicable Me” franchise is overseeing both. He’s developing new storylines, but he wants to keep the voice cast from the original movies, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Antonio Banderas. Nothing is official yet. Even with the same cast, it would be a “reboot.” There were four “Shrek” movies, which were released between 2001 and 2010. There’s been talk of a 5th-for years, but it never happened.