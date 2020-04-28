Does Kool-Aid Work as Temporary Hair Color? Surprisingly, Yes!

Due to the quarantine people are looking to do a new thing with their hair.

Most are looking for a safe and cheap way to color their own hair at home.

Some are taking it old school and stirring up a childhood favorite, Kool-Aid.

This hair-coloring trend is spreading across the globe. The key to the color is the pigmented powder and boiling water.

There are a variety of Kool-Aid colors to choose from such as mixed berry for icy blue hair, cherry flavor for hot red hair, and grape flavor for a punchy purple hue.

The cost for the color, less than a dollar.

Have you ever colored your hair with Kool-Aid?