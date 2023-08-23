Does Your Pet Have A Famous Name?

Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale are the protagonists of the romantic comedy Puppy Love, which centers on dog owners Nicole (Hale) and Max (Gustin), who are forced to interact and reignite their relationship after a disastrous date when their dogs fall in love.

Lucy Hale has now given an explanation for why her dog in the movie is named “Channing Tatum” rather than the more fitting “Mutt Damon” in an interview with TVInsider.

Hale said, “So we had a lot of names that we went through, but there were a couple of scenes that unfortunately didn’t make the cut of the movie that fill in that blank. But it’s kind of funny that the first time you hear, it is Grant saying, ‘Oh, this must be Channing Tatum,’ when we meet. And you’re like, ‘Wait, what?'”

She continued, “But some of the other ones ranged from Mark Ruffalo to Mutt Damon. Mutt Damon is really good. I don’t know who eventually decided on Channing Tatum, but it’s pretty funny. There are a lot of one-liners with the name that makes it hysterical.”

