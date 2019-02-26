Dog Brutally Beaten with Bat in Jupiter Farms Put Down

A Jupiter Farms woman is horrified after someone brutally beat her dog, Lola, with a baseball bat causing injuries so severe, the dog had to be euthanized.

“I’m very heartbroken and Lola was my best friend, says Jenna Meyerowich.

She says her boyfriend let the dog out about 9:00 pm on Thursday night.

Ryan Mennini says he heard the dog yelping and when he found Lola, she was paralyzed.

“I walked to the back of the yard and as I walked back that’s when I heard the people running, Mennini says referring to a trail just on the other side of the backyard fence.

Jenna Meyerowich says the veterinarian told her the dog was choked and hit with an object similar to a baseball bat.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of the incident.