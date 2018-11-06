Dog Catches The Bus To Follow Owner To Work

Dogs are man’s best friend and one dog wasn’t ready to say goodbye to his friend for the day.
Vince the dog was captured by fellow riders boarding a bus in the Philippines. He continued his journey until he eventually caught up with the bus his owner was on.
Luckily she spotted him and was able to snatch him off the bus.
In the viral video, she is seen scooping him up yelling, ”Oh my! It’s Vince. Vince! Why did you follow us? You crazy dog!” in Filipino.
What is the craziest thing your dog has ever done? Would you take a pay cut to bring your dog to work?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Behold: Wine Wands Can Playing Tetris Help Ease Your Mind? Yes, People Magazine! I Agree! Idris Elba IS The Sexiest Man Alive! Did You Vote Yet?! Do It! And Then Check Out These Great Voting Day Freeeebies! The Beach Boys – Kokomo Why Kelly Ripa and Her Husband Mark Consuelos Reply to Instagram Trolls
Comments