Dog Catches The Bus To Follow Owner To Work

Dogs are man’s best friend and one dog wasn’t ready to say goodbye to his friend for the day.

Vince the dog was captured by fellow riders boarding a bus in the Philippines. He continued his journey until he eventually caught up with the bus his owner was on.

Luckily she spotted him and was able to snatch him off the bus.

In the viral video, she is seen scooping him up yelling, ”Oh my! It’s Vince. Vince! Why did you follow us? You crazy dog!” in Filipino.

