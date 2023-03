Purina is expanding its recall of prescription dry dog food.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental can contain high levels of Vitamin D, which is potentially harmful to pets.

The expanded recall adds 8-pound and 20-pound bags with the production code 2213-1082 or 2214-1082.

More info and a full list of recalled products can be found at FDA.gov.

(ConsumerAffairs)