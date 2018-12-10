Dog Survives California Wildfire, Guards Home for Nearly a Month

A truly heartwarming story about a loyal dog, which survived the California Camp Fire, found guarding the rubble where the house once stood one month later.

Andrea Gaylord was unable to get to her home in Paradise, California when the deadly Camp Fire erupted in early November.

Madison was left behind as the fire raged for weeks and all Gaylord could do was pray that her pet was alive.

She said the decision to leave the dogs was extremely difficult. One was rescued and taken to an animal shelter 85 miles away, but Madison, a Anatolian Shepherd, is a living testament to loyalty.

An animal rescue volunteer placed an article of clothing with Gaylord’s scent on it next to what remained of their home in hopes that Madison would turn up. Sure enough, when Gaylord went back to her property last week Madison was sitting there guarding the rubble that used to be their home.

