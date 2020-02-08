Dog tops Guinness World Record

There’s a new world record for most tennis balls fit in the mouth. No, it wasn’t set by a champion hotdog eater but, rather, by one cool dog named Finley! The 6-year-old golden retriever can manage six balls at one time. Now, his Ontario County, New York, family is asking Guinness to recognize the feat. The previous best was five balls, set by a golden retriever named Augie in 2003. The New York Post reports Cheri and Rob Molloy are in the midst of navigating the mound of paperwork required by the recording company. Does your pet have a talent? Is it one you’re proud of?