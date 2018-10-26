DOJ: Suspect Arrested in Connection with Devices Sent to Top Democrats

According to the FBI, a suspect in a series of mail bombs has been arrested in Plantation, Florida. There is a massive police presence around the suspect’s residence. The middle aged manis being interrogated by federal officials.

FBI officials are covering up a white van believed to belong to the suspect in custody in connection to the mail bomb probe. The van is in an Auto Zone Parking lot in Plantation, Florida just outside of Miami. It has been covered with blue tarps by police.

It has been covered with blue tarps by police. Aerial footage of the van previously shown before it was covered showed multiple stickers with Pro-Trump messages. The suspect in custody is said to be a white male in his 50s who previously lived or is originally from New York state or New York City.

According to CBS: What we know at this time regarding arrest in connection to mail bombs:

The Broward Sheriff’s office moved in and made the arrest

Happened in or near Plantation, Florida

There was some sort of confrontation

A “loud explosion” was heard during the arrest

There has been a massive police presence around an Auto Zone store and authorities are inspecting a white van.

There are now a dozen suspected explosive devices that have been aimed at high profile targets in the U.S. primarily Democrats.

The suspect’s white van is being towed by the FBI from a parking lot in Plantation.

Plantation Police are advising drivers to avoid State Road 7 and Southwest 6th Street due to major police activity.

The Department of Justice will hold a press conference at 2:30 this afternoon.

What we know at this time regarding arrest in connection to mail bombs: @BrowardSheriff‘s office moved in and made the arrest

Happened in or near Plantation, Florida

There was some sort of confrontation

A “loud explosion” was heard during the arrest pic.twitter.com/Oz3Wn4qszq — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 26, 2018