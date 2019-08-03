Dollar General Has Made a $5 Makeup Line

If you didn’t know this, Dollar General has its own makeup line and it’s going viral.

The line is called Believe Beauty and it’s been out since March.

Popular beauty vloggers are giving the makeup favorable reviews on YouTube and the videos are getting hundreds of thousands of views.

The line boasts over 140 items and each one is $5 or less.

Have you tried the new Dollar General makeup line? What’s your “go-to” lipstick color?