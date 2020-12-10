Dolly, Cher, Taylor And More Taking Part In Cyndi Lauper Benefit Concert Tomorrow On TikTok

Dolly Parton, Cher, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and LL Cool J will join Cyndi Lauper for her annual benefit concert to help homeless youth.

“You can say ‘Stay home, protect yourself.’ What do you do if you’ve got no home?” Lauper told The Associated Press. “I think it’s time that we make sure all young people have access to life-saving services without fear of violence or discrimination.”

Lauper’s “Home For the Holidays” concert will air Friday on Lauper’s TikTok channel at 8 PM EST.

