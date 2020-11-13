Dolly Parton Announces New CBS Holiday Special

A Holly Dolly Christmas Mariah Carey’s Christmas song is synonymous with the holiday season but it seems that Dolly Parton is making a run as the queen of the holiday. The Country music icon has announced a new holiday special airing on CBS called “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” The television special will feature Dolly performing classic holiday songs, sharing stories, and faith-based recollections. Christmas has always been a favorite for Dolly but this year she’s going all out with a Christmas album, also titled “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” and a Netflix Christmas special entitled “Christmas on the Square.” Don’t miss “A Holly Dolly Christmas” Sunday, December 6th at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. Who do you think is the queen of Christmas? Mariah Carey or Dolly Parton?