Dolly Parton has a new venture. The country music legend is partnering with Duncan Hines on a Southern-inspired line of cake mixes and frostings. The Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines line will hit store shelves in March. But if you can’t stand the wait, special baking kits are available to purchase on the Duncan Hines website starting today. They go for $40 and include mixes, recipes, frosting, a tea towel and spatula, plus a letter from the cultural icon herself.