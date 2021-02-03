Dolly Parton celebrates side hustlers in "5 to 9" for a Squarespace ad spot airing during the Super Bowl

ABC/Image Group LA

Dolly Parton is updating her classic workplace anthem, “9 to 5,” in honor of those who get home from their day jobs just to spend their evenings working on their side hustle.



The new song, “5 to 9,” is part of an ad campaign for website creation and hosting company Squarespace. The new ad spot, featuring Dolly’s re-worked lyrics, will air during the Super Bowl.



“Working 5 to 9, you’ve got passion and a vision/ ‘Cause it’s hustlin’ time, whole new way to make a livin’,” Dolly sings. “Gonna change you life, do something that gives it meaning/ With a website that is worthy of your dreaming…”

Tony Award winner Justin Peck oversaw choreography for the video, which features dancers from on and off Broadway. The commercial’s story line follows a sleepy office building that suddenly comes to life, with dancers leaping out of their cubicles, as the clock strikes five and they begin work on their passion projects.



“9 to 5” was originally released in 1980. It was a hit single for Dolly and won her a slew of awards. It’s also featured in the soundtrack of the 1980 hit comedy film of the same title, win which Dolly starred alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.