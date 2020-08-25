Dolly Parton Debuts ‘Emotional’ Version of ‘Mary, Did You Know?’ from New Christmas Album

Are you ready for Christmas? Dolly Parton sure is, she’s releasing her first Christmas album in 30 years. “A Holly Dolly Christmas” features a rendition of Gospel singer, Mark Lowry’s classic song, “Mary, Did You Know?” “I got very emotional recording ‘Mary, Did You Know?’” Parton wrote on Instagram. “It’s the sweetest song about beautiful things being born out of unexpected situations and that’s a message we all need to hear now more than ever.” Lowry commended on Dolly’s rendition of the song saying, “Dolly did a good job making the song her own,” during a Facebook Live video. Dolly’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas” album will be available starting October 2nd and will feature collaborations with Michael Bublé, late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon, pop singer, and Goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and Willie Nelson. What is your favorite Christmas song? When do you start getting ready for Christmas?