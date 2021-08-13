Dolly Parton has a new book and album coming out in 2022

Dolly Parton is ready to bless the world with two new projects in 2022. She is working on a new book and album set to be released next year. “Run, Rose, Run” is the book that she has coming out next March, which will be followed by a new album that goes alongside the book. Parton tweeted, “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @jamespattersonbooks. I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations.” Patterson stated, “I am delighted to team up with America’s most beloved superstar, @dollyparton, to bring you Run, Rose, Run a new thriller about a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run…and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!” Are you excited about these two new projects from Dolly Parton?