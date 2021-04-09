Dolly Parton Ice Cream Is Out Today

Ice cream fans the Dolly Parton Strawberry Pretzel Pie Ice Cream has hit Dallas, Texas. The flavor is a collaboration between Parton and Jeni’s Ice Cream that hit the brand’s website today. Things were all good until the Dolly fans and ice cream lovers jumped on the site to order their ice cream and crashed the site just before the scheduled launch at noon. Jeni’s tried to smooth things over via social media, but it was too late, fans responded with outrage. According to Jeni’s, its site saw 50 times more usage as usual and hopes to get things right soon. What are your top three ice cream flavors?