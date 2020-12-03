Dolly Parton Joins Forces With Jimmy Fallon For ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Performance At Rockefeller Center

The lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center happened on Wednesday night and it was the 88th time the lighting event has taken place. No crowds were in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but there was Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon teaming up to sing “All I Want For Christmas,” the country music icon returned later to sing “Mary, Did You Know?” The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani appeared from Los Angeles to perform their original songs, “Here This Christmas” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” respectively. Earth, Wind, and Fire performed with Meghan Trainor singing “Holiday” and Brett Eldredge paid tribute to healthcare workers with “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” What was your favorite moment of the Rockefeller Christmas tree special?