Dolly Parton Joins ‘Grace and Frankie’ for Final Season

Dolly Parton will join and costar for Grace and Frankie’s final season.

Netflix did not reveal any details on which character Dolly will be playing or how her story will relate to Jane Fonda’s and Lily Tomlin’s characters.

The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie’s final season are available on Netflix and the rest of season 7 will be released next year.

Grace and Frankie is the longest-running tv series that Netflix has had to date.

