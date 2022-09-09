Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson – 9 to 5

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up for a new version of Dolly’s classic track, ‘9 to 5’, and Dolly has nothing but great things to say about Kelly.

Dolly said, “Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive.”

She continued, “I love her voice on ‘9 to 5,’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I’m equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally.”

Kelly said, “I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her!”

She continued, “She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!”

Do you like this version of ‘9 to 5’ over the classic version?