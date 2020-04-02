Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and More to Honor the Late Kenny Rogers

CMT will air Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares in honor of the late country singer. It will air on Wednesday April 8th at 8pm and re-air again on April 10th and April 11th. The show will be a series of virtual performances and interviews with artists like, Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Lionel Ritchie, Michael McDonald and more. It will also include rare photos, interviews and performances from Kenny Rogers. Throughout the tribute, fans will have the opportunity to donate to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Are you going to watch?