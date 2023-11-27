Music News

Dolly Parton makes ‘Rockstar’ debut on the ‘Billboard’ charts

Dolly Parton’s first rock album, Rockstar, had a great debut on the charts.

The album, which features guest appearances by Paul McCartneyRingo StarrSteven TylerStevie NicksStingSteve PerryJoan Jett and The Blackhearts and more, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

Rockstar is now Dolly’s highest-charting album and her third career top 10, following 2014’s Blue Smoke and 1987’s Trio with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris; both albums debuted at #6.

Not only that, Rockstar also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, selling 118,500 copies. Her previous bestselling album was 1993’s Slow Dancing with the Moon, which sold 50,500 copies in its second week in release.

