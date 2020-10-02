Dolly Parton Reveals Reaction To Whitney’s ‘I Will Always Love You’

For the first time, Dolly Parton reveals her reaction to Whitney Houston singing her hit song, “I Will Always Love You.” “They asked me if they could use it and I forgot about it until I was driving home and I heard this voice come on the radio. It kind of rang a bell, but it didn’t hit because she was kind of talking it, and all of a sudden it went into the ‘I will always love you’ bit and I had to pull over to listen to it,” Parton said during an interview on The Graham Norton Show. “It was one of the most overwhelming feelings I have ever had to hear it done so well, so beautifully, and so big. She took it and made it so much more that what it would ever have been. It was such a joy as a songwriter. I don’t think I will have a bigger thrill, ever,” Parton elaborated. Dolly is currently promoting her new book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. What were your thoughts the first time you heard Whitney Houston sing, “I’ll Always Love You?”