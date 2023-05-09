Dolly Parton reveals ‘Rockstar’ track list, with Paul McCartney, Elton John & many, many more

Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

After months of Dolly Parton talking about it, we finally have details about her new rock record, Rockstar. It features collaborations with a whole host of A-list artists, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Richie Sambora, Elton John and Peter Frampton.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” Dolly, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, shares. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.”

The 30-track album includes nine original tracks, as well as 21 covers, including such classics as “Let It Be” with McCartney and Starr, as well as Frampton and Mick Fleetwood; “Every Breath You Take” with Sting; “Open Arms” with Perry; “Free Bird” with Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and the late Gary Rossington, as well as former member Artimus Pyle; “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” with Elton; and “Stairway to Heaven” with Lizzo.

Rockstar will be released November 17 as a four-LP or two-CD set. It is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Rockstar:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World on Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. Pink & Brandi Carlile)

“On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are The Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

