Dolly Parton Says Elvis Sang ‘I Will Always Love You’ To Priscilla Presley As They Divorced

Dolly Parton always has more stories to tell.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, the country icon revealed yet another unknown fact about her 1973 classic “I Will Always Love You” — that it had a deep connection to Elvis Presley.

“Elvis loved the song. In fact, I talked to Priscilla [Presley] not very long ago. She said to me, ‘You know, Elvis sang that song to me when we walked down the courthouse steps when we got divorced. He was singing to me ‘I Will Always Love You,'” she told the outlet.

Dolly also revealed that Elvis actually wanted to record the track, but she ended up declining the offer because his manager Colonel Tom Parker said the “All Shook Up” singer would need to own at least half of the publishing rights. While the singer was “heartbroken” it was the “most important copyright in her whole publishing company.”

