Dolly Parton Says She’ll Make A Rock Album If Voted Into Rock Hall Of Fame

If Dolly Parton joins the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she’ll celebrate by rocking out.

The country legend told Billboard that if she gets in, “I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock’n’roll album – which I’ve wanted to do for years”.

Of course, Dolly is no stranger to rock music – she’s covered rock classics like REO Speedwagon’s “Time For Me To Fly”, Collective Soul’s “Shine”, and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” in the past.

Do you think Dolly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame? What kind of songs would you like to hear on her rock album?