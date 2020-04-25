Dolly Parton Secretly Produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fans of the hit T.V. series, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, are just finding out Dolly Parton was a secret producer for the show.

Dolly wasn’t credited on the show, but her friend and former business partner, Sandy Gallin, was. Gallin, who was an executive for their production company, Sandollar Entertainment.

Other projects of Sandollar Entertainment include, Father of the Bride (1991) and Fly Away Home (1996), and Buffy The Vampire movie, which didn’t fare well it was believed in so much, that it was taken to television.

Although Parton isn’t featured during the credits of the show, it’s believed that Buffy and Parton share the same birthday, January 19th.

Did you know Dolly Parton was connected to Buffy The Vampire Slayer?