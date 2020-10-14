Dolly Parton Sent Miley Cyrus a Fax to Ask Her to Sing on New Album…A FAX????

Miley Cyrus can be heard with her godmother Dolly Parton on her new album A Holly Dolly Christmas on the song Christmas Is, which was released earlier this month.

But how did Parton ask Cyrus to be on the track? Did she call, text, or ask her person?

According to her interview on The Graham Norton Show, Cyrus said She faxed me. She gets upset when you don’t respond. And it’s like, I’m sorry, I don’t even know. Half the people watching your show might not even know what a fax machine is.

That is quite antiquated for the 74-year-old country legend.

On top of that, Cyrus doesn’t own a fax machine.

