Dolly Parton Shares Story Behind Stevie Nicks Duet

Dolly Parton’s upcoming album “Rockstar” has more than just star-studded duets.

In fact, a song she sings with Stevie Nicks is about an affair Nicks once had with a famous rocker.

Parton told the story of how the song “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done to Me” landed on the album to the Hollywood Reporter.

“She said, “I have an old demo of it. Can we do this one, because I wrote it about someone I was involved with that was also in the rock ’n’ roll field when we had an affair?,'” Parton shared. “She wrote that about their relationship because they had fun about it. ‘What has rock ’n’ roll ever done for you?’ They said, ‘Well, everything’, because they were both famous and rich. She just said, ‘I just love this song. I’d like to do it just to commemorate that time in my life and that person’.”

Dolly Parton’s album, “Rockstar,” will be out on November 17.

Who do you think Stevie Nicks wrote this song about? What are you most looking forward to hearing on Dolly Parton’s rock album?