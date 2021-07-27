Dolly Parton sparkles in new song, “Sent from Above”

Dolly Parton is “Sent from Above” in her pop-infused new song.
Released in conjunction with her new fragrance, Dolly — Scent from Above, the song is just as bubbly as the singer herself and serves as a musical love letter to the person she professes has been sent to her from above.
“I know you must/ Be heaven sent/ And I love you ever so much/ Sent from above,” Dolly sings over an EDM-infused melody.
The song is a companion piece to the icon’s new perfume, created in partnership with ScentBeauty, which boasts notes of jasmine, vanilla, peony blossoms and other scents.
“Just like the fragrance that inspired it, #SentFromAbove transports you to a heavenly place!” Dolly writes on Twitter.
Dolly — Scent from Above is available now.
