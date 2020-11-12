Dolly Parton Will Be Part Of The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Things will look and feel different for the 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There will not be a live crowd.

Four Broadway shows will film segments in advance that will air during the parade.

The parade route will only be on 34th Street in front of the flagship store.

Performances will be inside the store.

Performers include, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle, Ella Mai, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be on November 26th 9am on NBC.

What do you think of the changes to the parade? Is it too risky to have the event?