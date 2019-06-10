Dolly Parton Won’t Ride Her Rides At Dollywood For Fear Her Wig Will Fall Off!

Dolly Parton was talking to “The New York Times“ about Wildwood Grove, which is the $137 million expansion to her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

There’s a lot of great stuff, including six new rides . . . so she was asked if she has a favorite. She said, quote, “I don’t ride the rides. I never have. I have a tendency to get motion sickness.

“Also, I’m a little bit chicken. With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don’t like to get messed up. I’m gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don’t want some ride doing it.”

Did you ever go to the Dixie Stampede? There used to be one in Orlando. That was Dolly’s answer to “Medieval Times”. It was sooooo much fun! There used to be a handful around the country, but I think the only one left is right there by Dollywood. They would release a bunch of buffaloes at one point of the show and yell Stampeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeede!!! It was SO AWESOME!!!!!