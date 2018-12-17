Dolly Says YES! She’ll Be Punching The Clock Again!

Dolly Parton says that it IS happening-a 9 to 5 sequel! Hellooooo Doralee, Judy and Violet!

The sequel will be about three younger women working at the Consolidated Companies. They will try to figure out who these women were who made all these changes years ago.

The three younger women find the three older women and that is where the comedy ensues. LOVE IT!!

Do you watch Grace & Frankie? I think that Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are SO great together! Only thing BETTER is all 3 of them back together!!

There has been a 9 to 5 series and a 9 to 5 musical. How do you feel about a movie sequel?