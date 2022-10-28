Dolly Wants To Re-Do “Stairway To Heaven” WITH Robert Plant & Jimmy Page.

Dolly Parton has proven she can accomplish just about anything over the years – but her latest goal will be a tough one.

The country legend says she wants to record a new version of “Stairway To Heaven” – with former Led Zeppelin bandmates Robert Plant and Jimmy Page.

Dolly told Pollstar “I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it.”

Reuniting Plant and Page would be quite a feat – the duo has performed together just once in the last 20 years, a one-show Led Zeppelin reunion in 2007.

Do you think this Page/Plant reunion will happen? What other rock songs would you like to hear Dolly cover?