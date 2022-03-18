Dolly’s Wish Is Denied

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton bowed out as a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee – but the Hall isn’t ready to accept her resignation. The Hall says it intends to keep Parton on the ballot, writing “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music.” The Hall adds that Dolly “impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists” and that her nomination “followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered”. The Hall also points out that ballots have already been sent out to more than 1,200 voters, some of whom have already completed and returned them. On Monday, Parton said she must “respectfully” bow out because “I don’t feel that I have earned that right”. Sorry Dolly