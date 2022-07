When you think of boy bands, a pod of dolphins does not usually spring to mind.

However, marine scientists in Shark Bay, about 800 kilometres north of Perth, say the local dolphins are turning to song and dance to attract a mate.

“You’ll hear this, ‘Click click click click’, and the pace and the tempo will be matched by these tightly bonded males in this bromance world,” Shark Bay Dolphin Research Alliance (SBDRA) co-director Simon Allen says.

(Read More)