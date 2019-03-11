Domestic Dispute Ends with Woman Shooting her Husband

The Miami-Dade Police department is currently investigating a domestic dispute that left one person dead.

The incident occurred Sunday just after 7:30 am in the area of Southwest 47th Street and 67th Avenue.

According to the report, a woman called them to the area saying she just shot her husband. When authorities arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities are still investigating.  Authorities are saying the couple was in their 30’s.

 

