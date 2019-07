Domino’s has a deal so you don’t have to cook anything tonight. All of Domino’s menu-priced pizzas are 50 percent off through July 21st. To get the deal, you’ll have to order your pizzas online at the Domino’s website or through the Domino’s app. The 50 percent off deal is also available if you have the pizza delivered to a Domino’s hotspot. How much do you normally tip your pizza delivery person?