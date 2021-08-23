DON EVERLY of the EVERLY BROTHERS died Saturday at his home in Nashville. There’s no word on the cause of death. He was 84 years old.

Don and his brother PHIL shot to fame in 1957 with their breakout hit “Bye Bye Love”. Their other classics included “Wake Up Little Susie”, “All I Have to Do Is Dream”, “Cathy’s Clown”, and “Devoted to You”.

The Everly Brothers ended their act in 1974, but reformed in the ’80s. Phil died in 2014.

In 1986, they were in the first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with Elvis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, Sam Cooke, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

They got a lifetime achievement award at the 1997 “Grammys”.

(The Wrap)