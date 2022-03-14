Don Felder, Rick Wakeman, The Hollies & more to perform on next year’s ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise

Courtesy of StarVista LIVE

This year’s edition of the ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise took place last month, and now details about the 2023 installment of the the star-studded seagoing music festival have been announced.

Among the veteran pop and rock acts slated to perform on next year’s cruise are former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, The Hollies, Foghat, Jefferson Starship, Bay City Rollers, Exile, Climax Blues Band and one-time Journey singer Steve Augeri.

The week-long event is scheduled to set sail from Miami on March 16 and will stop at Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic, on March 18; at San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 19; and on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands on March 20, before returning to port on the March 23.

Other performers include Electric Light Orchestra spinoff group The Orchestra, and cover bands that play the music of Queen, The Bee Gees and more. Additional artists will be joining the bill in the coming months as well.

In addition to the many performances, the ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise will feature Q&A sessions and panel discussions with some of the artists, themed parties, wine tastings, trivia contests, game shows, karaoke, pool parties and more. Married couples also will have the opportunity to renew their wedding vows.

To book a cabin on the cruise, and to find out more information, visit RockandRomanceCruise.com or call 844-466-7625.

