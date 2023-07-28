Music News

Don Henley, Keith Richards & more featured in new doc about 1970s session musicians

A new documentary about the legendary session musicians of the 1970s has been picked up by Magnolia Pictures, with plans for a December release, The Wrap reports.

The documentary, Immediate Family, is the follow-up to director Denny Tedesco’s 2008 documentary, The Wrecking Crew, which focused on session musicians of the 1960s.

Immediate Family tells the story of session musicians Danny KortchmarLeland SklarRuss Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel, and features interviews with a host of A-list stars, including James TaylorKeith RichardsDon HenleyStevie NicksJackson BrowneDavid CrosbyCarole King and Linda Ronstadt.

“I’m so happy to be working with the Magnolia team again for my follow-up to The Wrecking Crew,” said Tedesco. “When The Wrecking Crew was released, it went beyond all of our expectations and continues to find new fans even today. I look forward to the same experience with Immediate Family.”

