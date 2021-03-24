Don Henley, Linda Ronstadt & more featured in 'Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute,' premiering on Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Each year, the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity stages a star-studded benefit gala that pays tribute to a top musical artist named Person of the Year. These are invite-only events that the public never sees, and they’ve very rarely been released after the fact. But Netflix is about to change all that with Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute, which premieres April 7.

In 2019, MusiCares named Dolly Parton its Person of the Year with the traditional gala, which featured stars from various genres singing Parton’s songs, including The Eagles‘ Don Henley, Mavis Staples, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Katy Perry, and many more.

Henley teamed up with country star, and current Eagles touring member, Vince Gill for a rendition of Parton’s 1991 song “Eagle When She Flies.” Staples, joined by Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste, sang “Not Enough,” a song from the soundtrack of the 2012 film Joyful Noise. And Dolly herself took the stage with Linda Perry to sing her classic “Coat of Many Colors.”

Ronstadt, who retired from singing because of the effects of Parkinson’s disease, made a surprise appearance with folk-country great Emmylou Harris to present Parton with the Person of the Year honor. Linda, Emmylou and Dolly, of course, recorded two collaborative Trio albums together in the 1980s and ’90s.

“I am so happy that Netflix is going to be showing the MusiCares tribute to me,” Dolly says in a statement. “MusiCares has done so much for the people in this industry and continues to be a beacon of light for those in need.”

She adds, “It was such a joy and a humbling experience to be able to sit and watch all of the great artists singing songs that I had written or had been a part of.”

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.