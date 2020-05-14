Don Henley raises more than $30K for food bank by writing down the lyrics to an Eagles hit

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Texas native Don Henley has raised thousands of dollars for a food bank in Dallas, simply by putting pen to paper.

Page Six reports that Henley contacted Heritage Auctions, which was holding an online sale of memorabilia to raise money for the North Dallas Food Bank, to find out how he could help. What he ended up doing was taking a piece of paper and writing down the lyrics to one of The Eagles' signature songs, "Desperado." That piece of paper ended up selling for $33,700.

The price was surprising, considering auction listing made it very clear that the handwritten sheet was not "the original lyrics" for the tune, which was released on the Eagles' album of the same name in 1973.

"He created a special, one-of-a-kind keepsake for one lucky fan -- handwritten lyrics to a song that continues to resonate with fans and seems quite appropriate in these strange times in which we find ourselves in," the listing read.

Henley also donated an acoustic guitar signed by himself and the rest of the current Eagles lineup: Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

Advertised as "the closest anyone’s getting to the Eagles for more than a year,” the guitar brought in $12,600, according to Page Six. The Eagles, as previously reported, had to postpone their tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The entire auction, which also featured sports memorabilia and more, raised more than $100,000, which will provide 300,000 meals for those in North Texas.

