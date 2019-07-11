Don Henley to host, Billy Joel to perform at Walden Woods Project awards ceremony

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesDon Henley has tapped his friend Billy Joel to join him for a special event in Boston in September.

Back in the 1990s, Henley founded the Walden Woods Project, a charity dedicating to preserving the "the land, literature and legacy of Henry David Thoreau." Thoreau was a writer and philosopher whose influential 1854 book Walden has inspired generations of environmentalists.

Around that time, Henley also organized a series of all-star concerts to benefit the charity, with lineups that included Billy, Elton John, Sting, Aerosmith and Neil Young. Now, Billy will be on hand September 6 as Henley hosts the charity's Global Environmental Leadership and Challenge Award.

This year's honorees are actor Ed Begley Jr. and his wife, Rachelle Carson-Begley, who are staunch environmentalists who currently host a "living green" podcast, and have built a Platinum leeD-certified home.

The award “recognizes significant achievement in the areas of climate stability, biodiversity, natural resource stewardship, human understanding, and global environmental policy.”

Tickets for the gala are now on sale at Walden.org, but the cheapest one will set you back $500.

