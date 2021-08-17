Don McLean honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star; “Weird Al” Yankovic introduces “American Pie” singer

Credit: Lisa O’Connor for AFF USA

Congratulations to Don McLean, who was honored with the 2,700th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The honorary plaque is located at 6314 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Pie Hole restaurant, which is at the corner of Vine St.

“This is a very special day for me,” the “American Pie” singer and songwriter said. “Awards are given every year on those television programs, and every year a new person is named a favorite; however, this award is forever. This is an honor I get to share with friends, fans, and whoever walks down Hollywood Boulevard.”

McLean’s friend “Weird Al” Yankovic was on hand to introduce Don, and the members of the country vocal group Home Free also took part in the ceremony.

“Weird Al” recorded a Star Wars-themed “American Pie” parody in 1999 called “The Saga Begins,” which featured a humorous recounting of The Phantom Menace‘s plot told from Obi-Wan Kenobi’s point of view.

Home Free teamed up with Don last year for an a cappella version of “American Pie.” The group led fans gathered for the unveiling ceremony in a sing-along of McLean’s famous anthem, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

You can check out a video of the entire ceremony at the Walk of Fame’s official YouTube channel.

