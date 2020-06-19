Don McLean, Jefferson Airplane & The Chi-Lites to receive a stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courtesy of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

The Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2021 was announced Thursday, and among the recording artists set to have stars dedicated to them are “American Pie” singer/songwriter Don McLean, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Jefferson Airplane and hitmaking R&B vocal group The Chi-Lites.

A total of 35 new celebrities will receive the honor, including such other music acts as pop singer Kelly Clarkson, country stars The Judds and Trisha Yearwood, groundbreaking female rappers Salt-N-Pepa and Missy Elliott, and the late jazz icon Charlie Parker.

Other celebs who’ve been announced as honorees include Courteney Cox, Laura Linney, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sarah Paulson, Christian Slater, Nick Cannon and the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti. There also will be a special double star for Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw, stars of the classic 1970 movie Love Story.

In a statement, Ellen K, the chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel says, “We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

It’s important to note that all the star ceremonies may not actually take place next year. Honorees have up to two years from the day they’re announced as a recipient to schedule their ceremony.

By Andrea Dresdale

