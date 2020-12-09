Don McLean launching 50th anniversary American Pie tour in February at historic Surf Ballroom

Credit: David Abbott/Courtesy of Don McLean

Don McLean has announced plans to launch his American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour on February 3 — the 62nd anniversary of “The Day the Music Died” — at the historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.

The Surf Ballroom is, of course, the venue where Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper performed on February 3, 1959, before perishing in a plane crash later that evening. The date of the tragic incident is now known as “The Day the Music Died,” and would later serve as inspiration for McLean’s classic 1971 anthem, “American Pie.”

The singer/songwriter will honor Holly, Valens and The Big Bopper at the concert, which also serves as the kick-off of his 2021 tour marking both the 50th anniversary of “American Pie” and McLean’s chart-topping album of the same name.

“February 3, 1959 was a tragic day for all of us who lost our heroes in that plane crash,” Don says in a statement. “While writing ‘American Pie,’ I felt it was important to remember this incident that to me, was still fresh.”

More dates for the trek are expected to be announced soon. Currently, McLean’s 2021 itinerary also features a July 2 concert in Ocean City, New Jersey, and a July 15-17 stand at the Blue Note Hawaii club in Honolulu.

By Matt Friedlander

