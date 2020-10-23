Don McLean releases new covers album, 'Still Playin' Favorites,' featuring songs by Dylan, Johnny Cash & more

Time Life

Don McLean has just released a sequel to his 1973 covers album, Playin’ Favorites: a 12-track collection aptly titled Still Playin’ Favorites.

The new record finds McLean performing versions of songs he loves, which spanning over a century and cover a wide variety of musical genres, including rock ‘n’ roll, country, folk, gospel, bluegrass, blues, jazz and soul.

Among the tunes the 75-year-old singer/songwriter has recorded are songs that were popularized or written by artists like Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Ray Charles and many more.

McLean has launched a YouTube series featuring videos in which he performs solo acoustic renditions of tunes from Still Playin’ Favorites, discusses his versions and shares some background on the songs.

Among the tunes he plays and profiles are the Cash-penned “So Doggone Lonesome” and blues legend Bessie Smith‘s “Backwater Blues.”

Here’s the full Still Playin’ Favorites track list, along with the composers of each song:

“So Doggone Lonesome” (Johnny Cash)

“Greenback Dollar” (Hoyt Axton, Ken Ramsey)

“Hide nor Hair” (Morton Craft, Percy Mayfield)

“I Ain’t Never” (Webb Pierce, Mel Tillis)

“Little Sister” (Doc Pomus, Mort Shuman)

“I’m Going to Live the Life I Sing About in My Song” (Thomas A. Dorsey)

“Six White Horses” (Clyde Moody)

“Treat Me Nice” (Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller)

“Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)” (Bob Dylan)

“Backwater Blues” (Bessie Smith)

“The Keys to the Kingdom” (Jenny Lou Carson)

“Got the Bull by the Horns” (Amos E. Byrd, Billy Jones)

“Tell Old Bill” (Traditional, Arranged by Don McLean)

“She Used to Love Me a Lot” (Charles W. Quillen, Dennis Morgan, Kye Fleming)

By Matt Friedlander

