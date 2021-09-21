Don McLean sets “American Pie” 50th anniversary Europe/UK tour

David Abbott

Don McLean is taking his “American Pie” to Europe.

The singer/songwriter has booked a 35-date European tour for 2022, to mark the 50th anniversary of his signature song “American Pie.” Technically, the single turns 50 in October of this year, but of course, many artists aren’t returning to the road in full force until next year.

McLean’s overseas tour starts in the U.K. — Wales, to be specific — next September, and then moves on to the continent in early October, wrapping up in November of 2022 in Austria.

Last month, McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; he was introduced at the ceremony by his pal, “Weird Al” Yankovic.

